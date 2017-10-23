How to Tackle the Naked Handbag Trend

A clear handbag isn’t exactly an easy accessory to pull off; it puts all your personal belongings on display instead of covering it from public eyes. Even the NFL and SEC have enforced stadium regulations that require clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags. So, here we are, to reassure you that this can be a stylish statement that touches way farther than a football field.

Because of the demand, designers have rendered their handbag silhouettes in transparent materials. Check out a few of our favorite’s below and find a new reason to show off cool cell phone cases, fun pouches, trendy sunglasses, and cosmetics with pretty packaging.

Transparent Mini Backpack by Urban Outfitters

A nostalgic upgrade from the little backpacks we sported in the 90’s, this transparent mini is effortlessly cool. The dual-zip main compartment and outer accessories pocket ensures all your belongings are in-check and it comes complete with a woven top carrying handle and adjustable woven shoulder straps.





‘K’lear Stadium Bag by Klutch

A must for any sports fan. This stadium bag is not only utterly stylish with a dainty gold trim and cross body chain, it falls within the NFL guidelines of approved bags. Never hassle with security at any game again, and the exterior cell phone pouch helps keep your hands free to cheer your favorite team to victory.





Clear Clutch by Undecided

Just because it’s clear, doesn’t mean you can’t make a statement. This playful pink clutch has a top zipper closure, with the words “YES” and “NO” on each side. It also includes an opaque inner pouch, making it a great essential that offers dual use.





Mirage Tote by Clyde

Welcome to your new beach bag! Not only do we love the smoky translucent color of the contemporary Mirage Tote, its waterproof design ensures all your things stay dry why you splash away in the ocean.