It’s Holiday Crunch Time – Candles Make A Great Last Minute Gift

You thought your days of holiday shopping were over. Even after you checked your list twice and nearly drained your bank account to buy gifts, you get hit with some Christmas spirit you weren’t expecting. A trinket from a co-worker, or a thoughtful present from a gym buddy or long distance friend. Suddenly, you find yourself scrambling to drum up last minute gifts on a tight budget.

We’ve got a solution. Candles. Although they have a ‘bad gift’ wrap, it’s actually quite relaxing after a long day to light a candle and unwind. It can make a place feel more homely and our selection of candles below will make great gifts for all your last minute receivers.

Illume Narrative Mini Talisman in Blackberry-Absinthe

Illume is known for their elegant candle products that are rich and layered like a life well-lived. At only $10.00, it fills a home with the delightful lingering fragrance of blackberries, sweet orange and Egyptian jasmine petals create a seduction for the senses.





Elizabeth Arden White Tea Candle

This stunning soy candle has notes of white tea extract, white iris, and three musks to help escape from the cold winter weather! The perfect gift for someone on the go that needs a little R&R.





Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie

For anyone that loves the holidays and all its signature scents, the Christmas Cookie candle will tickle their nose with the yummy fragrance of sweets. With a flameless option, it also makes a wonderful gift for any recipient that might have children or pets.





Agraria Balsam Scented Petite Crystal Candle

The petite crystal candle beautifully presented with a silver plated lid designed with the Agraria crest, and adds a dash of sparkle wherever it’s placed. And after the fragrant blend of vegetable-based premium soft waxes isn’t burns completely, it can be used as holders for tea lights.





Voluspa Visions of Sugar Plum Petite Decorative Tin Candle

This holiday-inspired design makes every day merry and bright, and you can even use the tin to stash sweets post use. Visions of Sugar Plum: Notes of Tart White Plum and Dried Cherry, Dusted with Powdered Sugar, Toasted Hazelnut, Lemon Zest.The perfect size to pepper throughout a room, you’ll enjoy a clean burn with the proprietary coconut wax blend.