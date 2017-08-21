Keds & Rifle Paper Launch A Beautifully Botanic Shoe Collection

Fashion apparel and footwear companies have long been partnering with outside sources to create new limited edition collections, and we’re thrilled to discover that recently Rifle Paper Co. have taken their delightful stationary designs onto Keds sneakers.

Launched last week, the collaboration features a handful of flowery patterns on four types of Keds; a platform sneaker, a platform slip-on, the high-tops, and the Champion. And, the vibrant floral designs are not only extremely dainty, they exude a youthful elegant vibe.

Check out some of our favorites from the collection and don’t miss the chance to add a little botanic flair to your assortment of casual sneakers.





Champion Herb Garden

Kickstart Hi Queen Anne

Jardin De Paris

Triple Decker Lively Floral

Shop the Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Collection here.