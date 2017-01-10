Keep Fit with Apple Watch this Year

Built-in GPS. Water resistance to 50 meters.1 A new lightning-fast dual-core processor. And a display that’s two times brighter than before. Full of features that help you stay active, motivated, and connected, Apple Watch Series 2 is designed for all the ways you move. So get moving!

Built-in GPS

Go. Even without your iPhone.

With built-in GPS, Apple Watch Series 2 can record precise distance, speed, and pace while you’re walking, running, or cycling outdoors. It picks up a signal right away, so you don’t have to wait to get moving. And when you’re done, you can check your iPhone to see a map of your route and where you ran your fastest.

Heart Rate Sensor

Keep an eye on your target.

A custom sensor continuously measures your heart rate while you use the Workout app. See it together with all your other important metrics — and even highlight it so you can check it at a glance.

Water Resistant

Splash. Surf. Swim.

Apple Watch Series 2 is rated water resistant 50 meters,1 so you can leave it on when you’re in the pool or ocean. Since a speaker can’t be sealed because it needs air to produce sound, we reinvented ours — it lets water in, then uses sound vibrations to force it back out.

Workout App

Sweat the details.

Choose from 12 indoor and outdoor workouts — including swimming, biking, running, and elliptical — then set your goals and get moving. However you work out, Apple Watch Series 2 accurately measures your movement. Select up to five metrics to view at once, automatically pause a run, and even mark segments.

Activity App

Get credit for every workout.

Like all your daily activities, your workouts count toward closing your Stand, Move, and Exercise rings. View a history of your rings on your iPhone to see your performance over time, and be inspired to pursue new goals.