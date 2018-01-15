Lamborghini at the Milan Fashion Week 2018

Automobili Lamborghini presents the Collezione fall-winter 2018-19 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The new collection was presented at a reception in the exposition spaces of Via Tortona: a must-visit venue during the Milanese Fashion week.

The guests, fashion, luxury and lifestyle media had the opportunity to see the new collection alongside a special display, Authentic Living Riva 1920. Guests were also able to preview the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV, alongside the Lamborghini Countach 25° Anniversario, Aventador S and Huracán Performante super sports cars.

The Collezione Automobili Lamborghini fall-winter 2018-19 is characterized by the Tailor Tech items, very high quality pieces with high level performance and 24/7 functionality, thanks to innovative technologies and the same cutting edge approach of Lamborghini’s prized super sports cars.

The three lines of the Collezione – Informal Luxury, Casual and Pilota Ufficiale – is completed by the Special Editions, the new co-branded special editions dedicated to the Super SUV Urus model, in collaboration with Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz and Tecknomonster: a unique total look for all occasions, from business to weekend travel.

The focus is to present an anthology of essential wardrobe items for the Lamborghini man: a parka, the event parka, the supercar jacket, the wool-tech blazer, the wool jacket, the field jacket, the soft shell jacket, the techno sweatshirts and the leather touch screen gloves.