Lazy Oaf Launches the Anti-Valentines 2018 Collection

Lazy Oaf is known for apparel and accessories combining fun, graphic prints with unique, well-designed products and it’s latest line is no exception. The Anti-Valentines 2018 capsule collection features valentines-related imagery, like hearts and a plethora of pink and red, but it’s all about practicing some self-love.

Standout pieces include a high-neck pink velour dress with red hearts scattered throughout, a sheer bodysuit with the same repeat-heart pattern and an oversized T-shirt boasting a heart encasing the slogan “not thinking of you.”

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, you’ll look fabulous in these holiday inspired pieces. They even added a few cool lingerie and bedtime accessories.

Shop the Anti-Valentines 2018 Collection here.