Les Girls Les Boys New Swimwear Line

Street-wear brand Les Girls Les Boys recently launched a new line of swimwear and it’s full of cool must-haves. Among the standout styles from the collection include a waterproof velvet one-piece and colorful bikinis of all shades.

Velvet One Piece’s & Bikini Highlights

The swimsuit lookbook was shot at Brazil’s Ipanema Beach and showcases the ease in which ladies can transition the line from the water to street. Highlighting wear-ability and comfort, the collection exudes ’70s inspired designs on bikinis as well as more sporty track one-piece styles that are monochrome.

Striped One Piece’s & Bikini Highlights

You can even mix and match the separates to create your own unique look to take from the beach to the streets!

Track One Piece’s & Bikini Highlights

