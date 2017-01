For those fashionistas asking the question of what to wear. Here is a preview of the key pieces for a season of style.





Macy’s favorite for spring features bold patterns with bright rich hues and stripes

Alfani Pleated Swing Dress Alfani Printed Ruched Top Grace Elements A-Line Sweater Skirt





This spring add some excitement and go crazy with distinctive structured handbags in whimsical colors and pattern to make your outfit explode!

Kate Spade Classic Nylon Catie Tote INC International Concepts Tile Box Clutch Fossil Emma Printed Crossbody





Layering is the key this spring. Complete your look with a trendy, chic sweater, jacket or blazer

Michael Kors Leather Moto Jacket Alfani Faux-Leather Moto Jacket Michael Kors Faux-Leather Mixed-Media Draped Cardigan





See these styles and many more at Macy’s