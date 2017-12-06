Madewell x Milk Bar Team Up For New Capsule

Christmas gift-buying season is upon us once again, and this year you don’t want to wait until the last minute and buy a lame tie or an uninspired toaster. No, this year you want to do something unique and thoughtful. You want your Christmas gift to show someone you really care about them. You want it to be special. The new Madewell collaboration with the New York City-based treat shop Milk Bar might actually be the real deal. The brand has teamed up with NYC’s Milk Bar for a new capsule that blends goodies and apparel.

The four-piece collection consists of a T-shirt and bandana, both designed with a fun cookie illustration, a denim apron, and a really cute, reusable tin filled with everything you need to make their coined Blue(berry) Jeans Cookies, all inspired by Madewell’s trademark denim and Milk Bar’s corky, and always delicious treats.

Just launched this Tuesday at Madewell.com, as well as in select Madewell stores across the country check out their collection below and grab these ideal gifts before they sell out.