Make a Statement! Height and Light Jewelry

Height and Light is an emerging jewelry line by Long Island, New York native Andira, and she just released a new look book for the season. And, it’s an incredibly empowering collection.

The handmade pieces are classic and futuristic with a vintage feel. Influenced by the designer’s 90’s upbringing which consisted of seeing women in men’s clothing embellished in bold, gold jewelry. Her vision for Height and Light derives from feeling uninspired by the jewelry she was seeing and the desire to fuse her talent for sketching with her love for Ancient Kemet.

The “Active Collection” lookbook features visual artist Mumbi Obrien wearing unisex gold necklaces, necklaces as bracelets and flashy rings. There’s also heavy symbolism in the collection including an ankh, which is a Kemetic symbol for life in addition to a ring inspired by Egypt’s Giza pyramids.

