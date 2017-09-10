Make Poop Emoji Ice Cream Sandwiches

Emoji’s have been taking over the world for some time now, but this takes the cake (get it, wink wink). Well, now you can have loads (on a roll here) of fun making Poop Emoji Ice Cream Sandwiches!

Rosanna Pansino has released a series of cooking items under “Nerdie Nummies.” Using the Swirl Cookie Cutter from her baking line, you can now satisfy your sweet tooth with her ice cream sandwich video guide.

Find this and more at http://rosannapansino.com/bakingline/Rosanna Pansino’s Nerdy Nummies shop.