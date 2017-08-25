Married to the Mob Fashion is For Bad-Ass Bitches

If you’re a little bit feminine mixed with a little bit feminist; outspoken, unafraid, and more than comfortable in your skin, the lifestyle brand Married To The Mob is for you. Unapologetic Streetwear that won’t break bank account for empowered women that includes everything from hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, sports-bras, bathing suits to snapbacks, accessories and sneakers.

For all your casual encounters, keep your style edgy and on-point in some of our favorites looks.

Storm L/S Top

Stand out while blending in! Whether you’re running errands around the city or lounging at home, this long-sleeve allover tan camo print is a wonderful staple. And, bad-ass babes will love the M graphic in the center neckline in an eye-catching red, that gives a bold kick to an otherwise subtle look.

Annoying Tee in White

Even the most carefree of HBIC’s have their days when they can’t deal. This tee is perfect for the times when you want to make a statement without saying nothing at all. Featuring a cool comic book graphic and playful text, to wear with any of your pants, leggings or skirts, this look will speak for you.

Lounger Joggers

To keep you warm from the chilly weather and cozy for chilling, these pocketed drawstring joggers are a must. From their MOB x FILA collaboration, the allover tiled design is effortlessly cool and shows off your laid-back style. Wear them alone, or grab the matching Lounger hoodie for an even more dope look.

Arc Logo Parka in Black

In rain or shine, the Arc Parka’s versatility to wear in and out of seasons and uber cool design will make this a go-to jacket in your closet. Subtle in the front with snap-closures to ensure your fresh blow-out stays in place and a Married To The Mob logo on the back- to provide a bold finishing touch.

The Whatever One-Piece in White

Summer is not over yet! Wherever you’re with the squad getting in those last beach or pools days, this swimsuit will let everyone know how boss you truly are. Show off that confidant ‘I-don’t-give-a-fuck’ attitude while looking frisky AF as summer closes out.

