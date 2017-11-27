Meghan Markle Wears LINE Coat for Official Royal Engagement Photocall

Today, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance engaged to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, wrapped up in a wool coat by Canadian label, LINE. Markle has been a supporter of the Toronto-based knitwear brand for years, having worn their designs to various public outings, including the 2017 closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games.

In an official statement, President and Co-Founder of LINE, John Muscat, said the following:

“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a LINE coat to mark this very special occasion. Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favourite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”