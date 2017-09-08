Men’s Fall Hoodie Guide

There are many reasons to embrace the Fall season; the humidity disappears, pumpkin flavored everything becomes readily available, and we kiss our tanks and tees goodbyes to welcome our long sleeves and pullovers. It’s usually around this time, when you’re laying your summer wardrobe to rest and reviving your chillier weather gear, you stumble upon your fav hoodies and sweats which you haven’t thought about it months. Everyone loves a cozy sweatshirt, whether you’re vegging in bed, off hiking in the woods or hanging in your local coffee shop, there’s a classic comfort that’s become universally fashionable. This season, add some eye-catching prints and vibrant colors to your hoodie collection that still offer the warmth and good feels from your older, worn out pile.

Obey Bleach Spill Hoodie

For those average days, or for big nights out with friends, the cool bleached coloring in black and tan that’s contrasted with white is effortlessly cool and a fashionably layered look. Paired with your worn in jeans, or even with your snuggly sweatpants, you’ll want to live in this hoodie. Buy it here.

HUF Thunder Black Hoodie

If you’re someone that leans towards solids and basics, kick it up a notch with this awesome find from Huf. The Thunder hoodie features an eye-catching white polka dots pattern and a modest deep red embroidered “H” at the center chest. Not only will it elevate your style, the front kangaroo pouch pocket ensures your keys, wallet and phone never go missing. Buy it here.

Dravus Tea Tree Jacquard Knit Hoodie

The Tea Tree jacquard knit hoodie from Dravus has delightful seasonal tones in olive green, tan, orange and brown that will bring a refreshing tonal hue to your wardrobe. We also love the lightweight material that won’t leave you feeling overheated when you’re rushing around in the chillier weather. Buy it here.

Odd Future Colorblock White, Pink & Black Hoodie

If loud prints and bold patterns aren’t your thing, you can still keep it fresh wearing Odd Future’s Colorblock White, Pink & Black hoodie. With a tri-toned colorway, and classic pullover design, you’ll keep it sophisticated and classic on a day-to-day basis. Buy it here.

RipNDip Nermal Lisa Athletic Heather Grey Hoodie

If you’re a playful soul with a creative mind meet RipNDip’s kitty Lord Nermal. Not only is this an easy comfy pullover, the athletic-style grey hoodie comes complete with the loveable feline graphic on the back as the Nermal Lisa. Truly the best way to show off your corky personality. Buy it here.