Men’s high-end streetwear-inspired lifestyle label, Revelatiant, launches with a curated collection of high-quality designs, the black and white collection offers: the Boxers Shorts / Moonwalker Dual Fit Jogger / Tunic signature cut Tees and Vigilante signature hoods, with new drops emerging in March.

Revelatiant is made in Los Angeles, each style is produced as a limited edition piece, using premium quality materials such as; 17oz California (1952) milled brushed vintage fleece, Italian lambskin leather, heavy jersey supima cotton, LA made zippers, and branded metal trims.

Intricate design details accent pieces, with hand-pleated lambskin patches featured on elbows, and the label’s signature mirrored V-shape symbol in lambskin inserts, forming a sphere along the hood and down the back in the contrasting black or white.

Prices range from: $170 for the Tunic signature cut Tee – $435 for the dual Moonwalker Dual Fit Jogger.

Collections are available online at: https://www.revelatiant.la/