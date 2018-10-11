MNML Launch’s New Seasonal Collection

With street-wear retailers marking up products and apparel, MNML is a stand out that’s best known for designing streetwear wardrobe staples that are high in quality and very affordable.

Now that the colder months are approaching, MNML presents its latest fall collection in a range of warm silhouettes. Most notable trends appear through the composition of wool coats, sherpa jackets and vintage washes. Collectively, the imprint’s best-selling garments such as the cargo drawcord’s, stretch track denim and track pants are given wonderful color palettes and refreshed designs for the season.

Currently Available:

Part one of the fall collection is now available on their website and the remainder will be released in the coming weeks. Check out a few items below.

Coming Soon:

Head to MNML’s website to preview the entire collection and purchase your favorites from their newest drop.