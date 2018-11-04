Morrison Hotel Gallery Honors Freddy Mercury & Queen with “Killer Queen” Exhibition

“Killer Queen”, the photography exhibition celebrating and honoring Queen and Freddie Mercury opened at Morrison Hotel Gallery inside the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood. On hand for the opening reception were Morrison Hotel Gallery co-owners and photographers Henry Diltz and Timothy White as well as the iconic Neal Preston whose photographs of Queen and Freddie Mercury are some of the most recognized and admired of all time.

“Once in a blue moon an artist comes along who makes my job much easier to do. Freddie Mercury, like Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend, was one those artists.” – Neal Preston on working with Freddie Mercury

The Killer Queen exhibition runs through November 10th at the West Hollywood gallery and will run from November 5th through the 10th at the NYC gallery in SoHo, where Mick Rock, the photographer who shot the cover for the Queen II record, will showcase some rare and some of his most legendary images of Queen and Freddie Mercury.

Visit the Morrison Hotel Gallery website for more images.