MOSCHINO [tv] H&M Fashion Show: Celebrity Front-Row, Supermodels and Surprises

Paris Jackson, Frances Bean Cobain, Miles Richie, Aquaria and MJ Rodriguez were among the guests last night at the high-energy MOSCHINO [tv] H&M show and after-party. H&M and MOSCHINO’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott invited an audience of celebrities, international editors and influencers to a billboard-filled catwalk lit up like Times Square in New York.

The casting featured Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid on the runway and legendary model Naomi Campbell closed the show. The front row included Kiersey Clemons, Leigh Lezark, Coco Rocha and Bebe Rexha, all dressed in looks from the collection. The models entered the catwalk by a street-scene staircase reminiscent of an old New York musical. They then walked around the catwalk much looking like a street, the very place where Jeremy loves to see people wearing his designs.

“The MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection is a gift to my fans and I wanted to give them the most MOSCHINO collection ever. I tried to include all the ingredients you would expect from one of my shows – cartoon couture mixed with a street wear vibe doused with hip hop worthy amounts of bling bling to create a totally MOSCHINO look,” says Jeremy Scott, Creative Director MOSCHINO.

“We had so much fun being transported to Jeremy’s MOSCHINO world at the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M show. It captured the positivity, sense of humour and joy that is in every single piece of the collection,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor H&M.

The beauty look for the show was created by the legendary Pat McGrath using products from the H&M Beauty line. To complement the collection, the make-up look was strong and glamorous, focusing on graphic winged liner for the eyes and luminous skin.

As soon as Jeremy took his bow wrapping up the fashion show, the billboards framing the catwalk rose to reveal Grammy winning producer and artist Diplo on the decks, ready to get the party started. An exclusive MOSCHINO [tv] H&M pop-up store was also revealed, giving guests the chance to be the first to own a piece of the collection.

Throughout the night, guests were invited to step into the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M world with an augmented reality fashion experience. Guests put on H&MOSCHINO branded Magic Leap One and stepped into a giant TV set to experience the collaboration in a whole new way. All tech features have been created by Warpin Media.

MOSCHINO [tv] H&M is a collection that clashes the energy of the street with pop culture, glamour, playfulness and humour. MOSCHINO’s creative director Jeremy Scott has created a collection for women and men, as well as accessories and some special pieces for dogs. MOSCHINO [tv] H&M will launch in select H&M stores worldwide, as well as online, on November 8th.