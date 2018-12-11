Must-Have Belt Bags

Until the day you’ve switched to using a belt bag, you don’t realize just how annoying carrying a purse really can be. And, not only is there no going back to totes once you’ve experienced the ultimate freedom of hands-free item-carrying, the 80’s fanny pack trend has now involved into belt bags, and they’re quite cool and fashionable.

Whether you’re running errands around the city, going to meet friends or rushing out the door to school or work, we’re helping you transition to becoming hands free with this seasons must-haves.

AEO Sherpa Belt Bag by American Eagle

Just like all your fuzzy cable knit sweaters, you’ll equally love this fluffed-out fanny. Not only is the mustard color on trend, retire your tote and meet your new everyday belt bag.





Quilted Belt Bag by Mango

The quilted belt bag by Mango adds a sophisticated touch to any look and is perfect for evenings out on the town. Although it’s smaller in size it still can fit a compact wallet, phone, keys and your go-to lipstick for any needed touch ups.





Fanny Pack by Savage By Nature

Perfect for any rebel or wild child, you’ll not only love the fuzzy leopard print design, it’s looks even more bad ass worn with faded jeans and a leather jacket.





Cecile Belt Bag by Free People

Be sleek in suede, whether you sport it at a festival in your favorite boho ensemble or to the office in more professional attire, it’s still large enough to hold all of your essentials conveniently in one place.





Elisa Belt Bag by Rubi

For anyone new to the fanny pack and belt bag trend keep it simple and understated wearing this functional black belt bag by Rubi. Also available in green, it’s the perfect starter to going hands free.





Cherry Iridescent Glitter Bumbag by boohoo

For any fashion-forward fem, this sparkly bum bag adds serious attitude to your look. Wear with black skinny jeans and a black sweater to create a cool outfit that’s monochromatic.





Fourteen Hip Pack by Herschel

Whether you wear around the waist or over the shoulder, the hip pack is designed for optimal organization for all your essentials. Available in an array of colors such as, purple velvet (pictured left), ash rose or try the funky snow leopard print.