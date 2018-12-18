Must-Have Holiday Attire That Sparkles

Tis’ the season for holiday festivities and soiree’s. But, there’s one problem. How do you create an outfit that’s truly in the holiday spirit? By adding sequins, glitter and rhinestones!

There’s no better time to pull out all the shimmer and glitz for your party-ready looks. And, as it’s still winter, our selection below includes how to complete the perfect balance of ultra-glam and oh so cozy. Whether your style is street wear, sporty, luxe or preppy see below our selection that will keep you looking festive.

Bodycon Dress by Boohoo



Boohoo has done us a solid this holiday season reinventing their classic everyday skater dress into a dazzling mini, essential for all your soiree’s this season. Create a cool monochromatic look, (that will also keep you cozy) by adding either a white cardigan or faux fur jacket.

Tuck Front Long Sleeve by River Island

The tuck front detail of this silver long sleeve creates a delightful and flattering silhouette, perfect to wear with any of your dark color skinny jeans. For an even shimmery look, add accessories that sparkle like bangles or earrings.

Rocket Trouser by P.A.R.O.S.H.

Available in green, navy or red, whichever hue you decide on the stretch fit, ribbed waistband make these holiday trousers you’ll want to live in- complete the outfit with a white button up and dark-colored blazer for a fun but sophisticated look.

Sparkle Velvet Bomber by Windsor

A jacket you might find yourself reaching for to wear well after the holidays. The ribbed hem on this velvet sparkle bomber is ultra-flattering and adds a sporty touch to any outfit- that’s also perfect for wearing either as a layering piece during chillier weather and as a jacket during warmer seasons.

Animal Print Sequin Dress by Zara

Animal prints are even fiercer when they sparkle! Add a leather jacket and knee length boots for a complete bad ass look or, try an oversized blazer and flats to tap into your daintier side.

Rainbow Stripe Mini Skirt by Aqua

Dazzle any crowd in this sequin striped mini. The rainbow palette and symmetrical A-line fit makes this skirt a flattering piece that’s sure to catch eyes. Wear with a bright colored top in green or red to create a truly striking holiday ensemble.

Sequin Detail Velvet Top by Venus

This crushed velvet sequin top will be a hit at any party. The sweetheart neckline adds a dainty touch and when paired with black pants and heels, you’ve got a simple but fashionable look.