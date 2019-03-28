Must-Have Lightweight Jackets for Spring

March is a great month that kicks off Spring plus it’s National Women’s History Month. However, there’s still a downside. You never know what’s up with the weather, and it can be highly annoying. Every day it’s a surprise. One day it can be spring with temperatures in the 50’s, then the next day we’re facing strong winds and cold temperatures that feel like a second winter.

It also makes dressing up in the morning difficult. You either underestimate that 40-degree weather and leave home only to be freezing for the morning commute. Or, you begin sweating in your down jacket from the milder weather.

That’s where lightweight jackets come into play. Whether it’s a trusty trench coat, modern rain jacket, or a trendy quilted, belted jacket, they’re necessary layers to help us battle this weather and keep from catching a cold.

Here are a few must-have lightweight jackets you’ll love wearing as seasons transition.

Linen Blend Trench Coat by & Other Stories

Not only do we love belted jackets but the long silhouette of this trench is super stylish for Spring.

Stelen Jeanne Plaid Pocket Fuzzy Jacket by Need Supply Co.

The fuzzy and subtle plaid detailing will make this a go-to on chillier days.

The ReNew Lightweight Puffer by Everlane

Swap out your heavy down coat for a lightweight puffer in a refreshing color like rose.

Modern Raincoat by LOFT

Those April showers will have nothing on you in this rain coat.

Check Tweed Jacket by Violeta by Mango

Tweed jackets are so underrated. You’ll love wearing this one from the office to after work gatherings.