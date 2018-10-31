Must-Have Women’s Denim Jackets for Fall

A denim jacket is a timeless staple for every woman’s closet, and can easily be incorporated into one’s everyday wardrobe to give any outfit a chic and laid-back feel. And nowadays, there are so many great styles to choose from; from cropped to a contrast stitched trench, to fuzzy outer detailing.

For the Fall/Winter 2018 season, designers have reinterpreted the classic silhouette, dreaming up outerwear options that are versatile, and perfect for pairing with your go-to jeans. We’re highlighting ten of the best versions you can start adding to your fall wardrobe, ASAP.

& Other Stories – Denim Faux Shearling Jacket

Not only is the faux fur shearling lining super stylish, you’ll love the silhouette of this oversized denim jacket, and its details like industrial pockets and a large collar.

Sanctuary – Ramsey Denim Duster

A must-have for any wardrobe, long denim coats are essential for transitioning through seasons. Where it belted as a coat, or keep it open as a layering piece over any tees or long sleeves.

Obey – Perry Street Rose Denim Jacket

Crafted with the details of a classic denim jacket, from silhouette, the front button closure and roomy pockets. It’s now reinvented with a pop of color and a stylish rose graphic on the back that takes all your looks to the next level.

Mavi – Samantha Jacket

Inspired by Western details, we love how the stretchy fabric and subtle distressing offers a fitted look that’s not constricting. A piece that’s a timeless staple which you’ll always enjoy to wear, the darker Nolita shade is also a great contrast over any bright tops or dresses.

Velvet Heart – Mona Jacket

Faux fur sleeves are an eye-catching detail that will be reeling in compliments, and is perfect for dressing up a more casual look. Break out all your boldest accessories to create a fun and eclectic look.

Bomber jackets are a closet staple and a great layering piece over any outfit. What we love about Levi’s denim bomber is the contrasting two-tone fabrics that gives the classic style a new twist.

Sunset + Spring – Leopard Print Cropped Denim Jacket

Show off your inner wild side wearing this unique piece in a stylish leopard-print pattern. And, the dropped shoulders and cropped hem gives you a flattering silhouette that have your friends asking where you found such a cool coat.

Pistola – Brando Astrological Jacket

Swap out boring denim for this jacket featuring an all over star pattern. For a bad ass look wear with black skinny jeans, and combat boots.

Glamorous – Khaki Raw Hem Cropped Denim Jacket

Not only is camo a timeless trend, you’ll love wearing this cropped denim jacket with all your go to jeans, or. for a statement outfit wear with the matching camo skirt.

Current/Elliott – Corset Trucker Jacket

If you don’t prefer the cropped look for your coats this trucker jacket is just what you need. Classic denim details on a perfect hit-at-the-hip-length. And, you’ll appreciate the corset silhouette that’s flattering for any figure.