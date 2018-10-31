Must-Have Women’s Denim Jackets for Fall

A denim jacket is a timeless staple for every woman’s closet, and can easily be incorporated into one’s everyday wardrobe to give any outfit a chic and laid-back feel. And nowadays, there are so many great styles to choose from; from cropped to a contrast stitched trench, to fuzzy outer detailing.
For the Fall/Winter 2018 season, designers have reinterpreted the classic silhouette, dreaming up outerwear options that are versatile, and perfect for pairing with your go-to jeans. We’re highlighting ten of the best versions you can start adding to your fall wardrobe, ASAP.
Not only is the faux fur shearling lining super stylish, you’ll love the silhouette of this oversized denim jacket, and its details like industrial pockets and a large collar.
A must-have for any wardrobe, long denim coats are essential for transitioning through seasons. Where it belted as a coat, or keep it open as a layering piece over any tees or long sleeves.
Crafted with the details of a classic denim jacket, from silhouette, the front button closure and roomy pockets. It’s now reinvented with a pop of color and a stylish rose graphic on the back that takes all your looks to the next level.
Inspired by Western details, we love how the stretchy fabric and subtle distressing offers a fitted look that’s not constricting. A piece that’s a timeless staple which you’ll always enjoy to wear, the darker Nolita shade is also a great contrast over any bright tops or dresses.
Faux fur sleeves are an eye-catching detail that will be reeling in compliments, and is perfect for dressing up a more casual look. Break out all your boldest accessories to create a fun and eclectic look.
Bomber jackets are a closet staple and a great layering piece over any outfit. What we love about Levi’s denim bomber is the contrasting two-tone fabrics that gives the classic style a new twist.
Show off your inner wild side wearing this unique piece in a stylish leopard-print pattern. And, the dropped shoulders and cropped hem gives you a flattering silhouette that have your friends asking where you found such a cool coat.
Swap out boring denim for this jacket featuring an all over star pattern. For a bad ass look wear with black skinny jeans, and combat boots.
Not only is camo a timeless trend, you’ll love wearing this cropped denim jacket with all your go to jeans, or. for a statement outfit wear with the matching camo skirt.
If you don’t prefer the cropped look for your coats this trucker jacket is just what you need. Classic denim details on a perfect hit-at-the-hip-length. And, you’ll appreciate the corset silhouette that’s flattering for any figure.