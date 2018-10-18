Nanamica Launches New Collection “Blowin’ in the North Wind”

Japanese label Nanamica launched its new FW18 collection, “Blowin’ in the North Wind,” bringing a revived focus on functional materials that maintain a natural feel, and makes our everyday lives happy, comfortable, and stylish.

Designed with an aesthetic that looks good against the sea in mind. Looks have been created with tailoring that is adapted to the changing weather of each season.

The highlights in this seasonal assortment include outerwear such as the cruiser jacket, classic marine jacket, and the club jacket, with a number of the styles making use of Alpha Dry technology, a breathable fabric that utilizes body heat to evaporate moisture and maintain a comfortable temperature.

Take a look at the FW18 lookbook standouts, and visit the Nanamica shop to view the entire collection.