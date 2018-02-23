OAK + FORT Massive Warehouse Sale

For a limited time only, OAK + FORT is having a massive Warehouse Sale on its web store. Over 1,200 pieces are available at up to 80% off, a treat for those who enjoys minimalist fashion.

Ranging from womenswear, menswear, accessories as well as home goods, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with staple items like coats, jackets, sweaters and pants at up to a whopping 80-percent off. If you’re looking to stock up on items for the spring season as well, definitely take advantage of this major discount.

The sale kicks off on February 22nd, at midnight PST until 11:59 p.m. PST on February 28th. But, there’s a catch, — this sweet deal is only available for U.S. online customers. OAK + FORT shoppers who live in other parts of the world, be sure to stay updated on up-n-coming promotions from the brand.

Don’t miss the OAK + FORT Warehouse Sale