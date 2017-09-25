Oakley Drops New F/W 2017 Frogskins-Inspired Capsule Collection

The California-based lifestyle brand Oakley recently unveiled a new multifaceted fall/winter 2017 collection, inspired by its famed Frogskins eyewear. The full lineup of clothing and accessories holds a nostalgic ’90s theme executed through streetwear staples. Expect to find classic styles of technical outerwear like flannel shirts, anorak pullovers, and fleece sweats all with updated accents. Designed for everyday wear, it offers essential casual style that’s comfortable and incorporates features for all your needs.

Oakley FS Crew Fleece

Refresh your look this winter with the FS Crew Fleece that features a nylon kangaroo pocket and a retro logo inspired by the popular Frogskins design. It’s a comfy top to replace your outdated zip-up hoodies and the added branded zipper at the side is a functional and stylish added bonus to ensure you never lose your keys, phone or wallet.





Oakley FS Chino Pant

Blending cotton and spandex that takes comfort to the max and a stylish cuff at the bottom to expose the color contrast of the inner fabric, these stretch chinos should be on your must-have list for street-style. Made to flatter any lower-half figure, you’ll appreciate the exposed zipper on the vertical side pocket designed with a cool logo that serves as a convenient stash that holds things you can’t do without.





Oakley FS Flannel

Perfect for those long days that make you leave the house early and return late, you’ll enjoy the FS Flannel’s component of eyelet venting for minimal sweat and convenient pocket to store your Oakley shades. And, we love how the black color block panels on the back gives the timeless plaid pattern a light rejuvenated look.





