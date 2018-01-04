From the pages of Hellboy – “B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth Volume 1” Graphic Novel Preview

The plague of frogs has ended, but Earth will never be the same, and the fractured B.P.R.D. struggles to battle dangerous monsters and humans alike, from a trailer-park cult to a Russian town ravaged by a zombie-like virus.

Guy Davis’s final B.P.R.D. story sets the stage for Tyler Crook’s (Harrow County) backwoods-horror debut, as Liz Sherman hides from a world that she helped push toward Armageddon, and Abe Sapien is shot down by a girl who’s seen the world to come.

This deluxe hardcover edition collects B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth volumes 1-3 plus an expanded sketchbook section

By: Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Guy Davis, Tyler Crook, Dave Stewart, Laurence Campbell

Type: Graphic Novels

Genres: Action-Adventure, Horror

Publisher: Dark Horse

Pub. Date: December 27, 2017

Ages: 14+