Preview: “Briggs Land Volume 2: Lone Wolves” TPB Graphic Novel

Grace Briggs is now the leader of the largest antigovernment secessionist group in the United States, having outmaneuvered both Federal law enforcement and an attempted takeover by white power stormtroopers. But troubles at home remain, and when a chance encounter with innocent civilians blows up into an ugly hostage situation, the privacy and integrity of Briggs Land is compromised. Meanwhile, Jim Briggs, humiliated at losing control of the family, seeks revenge. Collects issues #7-#12.

“Wood’s writing is enthralling beyond belief, and there’s so much more to think about than just the storyline.” -ComicWow!TV

By: Brian Wood, Mack Chater, Werther Dell ‘Edera, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Lee Loughridge

Type: Graphic Novels

Genres: Fiction

Publisher: Dark Horse

Publication Date: January 31, 2018

For ages: 16+