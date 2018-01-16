Preview – Predator: Hunters TPB Graphic Novel

Since time immemorial, the aliens known as Predators have come to Earth to hunt us. Now a group of survivors of those visits have begun a hunt of their own. This is the year that humanity turns the tables on the Predators! Collects Predator: Hunters #1-#5.

* A new direction in Predator stories!

“Warner and Velasco each have a firm grasp on the inherent appeal of the Predator franchise, and deserve all the credit in the world for managing to pay homage to that while simultaneously flipping the entire ‘hunter and prey’ dynamic on its head.” -Big Comic Page





By: Chris Warner, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, Doug Wheatley

Type: Graphic Novels

Genres: Action-Adventure, Science-Fiction

Publisher: Dark Horse

Pub. Date: January 24, 2018

For ages: 14+