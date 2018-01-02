Promise to Hit The Gym this Year – Dependable Gym Bags for 2018

A gym bag is an essential item for woman interested in staying fit. And, just because you’re carrying sweats, hair ties, and sneakers doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be chick and stylish.

Especially after coming down off the holidays filled with drinking and eating, now is the perfect time to upgrade your ratty worn out one with a fresh new one that’ll hold all your gear – water bottle, clothes, shower stuff, towels and music player among all your other items.

Whether you are into yoga, weight training, cardiovascular training or you need cute bag to lug your gear around, here are our must haves that are spacious, durable and designed for easy transport.

ID Tote Bag by Adidas

Made to easily gather your gear and head to the gym, you’ll love both the dual top carry handles with a snap-button closure giving your shoulders optimal comfort and it’s convertible from tote to backpack with a simple strap adjustment.





Commuter Running Backpack by Nike

Truly the ideal backpack to ensure your shoulders and back are comfortable, you’ll appreciate its sleek construction, adjustable sternum strap for a customized fit. The reduce bounce ventilated back-panel offering breathability for added comfort.





Active Training Workout Bag by Puma

Specially developed to meet the demands of modern exercise regimes, this is a must-have for any yogi. Along with lots of small and large zip pockets it also has an adjustable yoga mat holding strap on the front and the two webbing shoulder and carry handles that ensure comfort as your racing to your fav fitness class.





Edge Small Duffle by ASICS

Offered in a variety of colors and sizes, new gym goers should try the smaller Edge Duffle, perfect for getting into that workout groove without losing functionality. The padded shoulder strap for carrying, wet shoe pocket with mesh panel and lots of pockets will also always come in handy.





Performance Waist Pack by New Balance

Although it’s not a bag, we had to include the performance waist pack. Its functionality, with an adjustable elastic waist belt, a stretch mesh pocket and an interior zip pocket, makes it an exercise essential. It’s perfect for ensuring your keys, ipod, phone, everything you need is on hand while not disrupting you when in the zone.