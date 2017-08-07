Psycho Bunny Is Made For The Fashion Edgy Prepster

The urban guy, with a preppy aesthetic that’s always on-the go. That surfs waves, golfs18 holes, and carves with a longboard. Psycho Bunny offers the perfect selection of apparel and accessories to define your style. Think high quality classics with a colorful edge that gives your closet a hint of sophistication that’s easy and effortless. Check out a few of our summer must-haves that’ll have you looking fresh AF as we transition from summer into the fall season.





The Classic Polo

These classic polo’s are truly wardrobe staples, and ideal for all your day-to-night summer outings. Grab your go-to khaki shorts and most comfy loafers to sip drinks at the country club with family or dress with a pair of linen pants for evening strolls with the gang on the pier. You’ll look effortlessly chic, and feel undeniably comfortable in the durable soft Peruvian cotton that won’t lose shape wash after wash. Shop off-the-cuff colors that spruce up orange, yellow and light blue with hues like Kumquat, Marzipan and Delphinium.

Camo Large Tote Bag

An online exclusive, this sleek tote bag not only comes in an ultra-trendy camo print, it’s large enough to carry all your essentials that you need most. A great size to fit a towel and sunblock for days at the beach, or keep all your documents and electronics organized when heading to work. If you’re swooning over the camo pattern like we are, you’ll also find large and small toiletry bags to ensure all your favorite products are on-hand for your travels. Don’t miss the chance to grab before they sell out!

Large Graphic Swim Shorts

Tired of wearing swim shorts with boring played-out prints of whales and lobsters? Then try these on for size! Turn heads at the pool wearing these swim shorts in a fun and fresh all-over bunny design. The lightweight cotton/nylon and elastic waist gives you the optimal comfort you need to make a splash and show off your diving skills even in the most humid weather. Sport the more traditional navy color, or try funkier hues in cascade or guacamole.

Diggle Button Placket Hoodie

An essential for low-key weekends and post gym errands call for this super soft, lightweight layer that’s cozy for cooler temperatures. It also features a convenient front pocket that’ll keep your wallet and keys in check. A refreshing change from the everyday worn in zip-up hoodie, your favorite pair of jeans just found their soul mate.

Psycho Bunny

179 Stores