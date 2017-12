Until recently, wearing a puffy coat in the winter wasn’t considered stylish. One might even say it signified that the weather was so bitter you didn’t care what you looked like.

Those days are long behind us, though. Apparel brands all over the fashion spectrum, from Uniqlo and Aritzia to Cotton On and Sugar Thrillz are pumping out puffy outerwear that are equally cool as they are warm. We’ve pulled a handful of the best ones out there right now, ranging from lightweight to heavy-duty.