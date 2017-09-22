PUR attitude Releases Trial Size Kits of Bestsellers

PUR attitude is releasing a Trial Size Kit containing five of its bestselling products. By combining patent-pending technology with essential vitamins, anti-oxidants and nutrients, the PUR attitude brand redefines innovation in skincare with 100 percent pure, active, soap-free skin care.

The philosophy behind PUR attitude is to provide better, safer, more effective skincare to consumers who are looking for an alternative to products that may not be delivering on promised value,” said Jerry Rayman, President of PUR attitude. “Creating a Trial Size Kit of our best-sellers allows new users to experience the product and prove the brand’s value. We are pleased to make trying the brand even easier.”

The PUR attitude Trial Size Kit features five key products, each of which contains 100 percent pure, active ingredients (no water) and follows the brand’s strict Safe Beauty standards:

HydroDrench Moisturizing Gel Cream (5 ml) — This lightweight moisturizer can be used morning and night, as well as under makeup. The non-greasy formula replenishes electrolyte balance and leaves skin feeling soft, silky, and hydrated. (Full Size 1.7 fl oz MSRP $68.00.)

Fusion-C Vitamin C Serum (5 ml) — This serum features four different forms of Vitamin C to help brighten and even out skin tone. It also improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles, lightening age spots, and improving discoloration.

(Full Size 1.0 fl oz MSRP $39.00.)

Insta-Results Face Lift Gel (5ml) — This gel uses an apple-derived stem-cell technology and hyaluronic acid to create an instant firming effect (while moisturizing the skin), and can be used under makeup. (1.0 fl oz MSRP $65.00.)

Multi-Effects Eye Cream (5ml) — This cream gradually brightens the eye area and eliminates under-eye bags and dark spots. The ulta-lightweight formula can be used morning and night. (Full Size 0.5 fl oz MSRP $58.00.)

Fountain of Youth (5ml) — This deeply hydrating anti-aging collagen serum targets areas of the skin responsible for elasticity and firmness. (Full Size 1.0 fl oz MSRP $90.00.)

Each product in the PUR attitude line is dermatologist tested and approved, backed by independent clinical studies, and follows the brand’s standards for “Safe Beauty,” avoiding harsh chemicals, parabens, PEG’s, glycols, sulfates, petro-chemicals, synthetic fragrances and artificial dyes.

For more information, visit www.PURattitude.com.