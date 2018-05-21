Red Bull Music Festival New York 2018 Celebrates Reggaetón

A celebration of the genre’s pioneers and underground stars – performances by The Noise live (DJ Negro, Ivy Queen, DJ Nelson, Alberto Stylee, Micol Super Star, Ranking Stone), Rosa Pistola, DJ Lobo and RIOBAMBA

Over the weekend, Red Bull Music Festival New York took over La Marina, located in the Washington Heights section of Upper Manhattan, to celebrate the genre of reggaetón. The iconic San Juan collective of DJs, rappers, and producers who were the inspiration to the current legends of reggaeton, The Noise, were reunited on stage. The Noise consists of DJ Negro, Ivy Queen, DJ Nelson, Alberto Stylee, Micol Super Star, and Ranking Stone.

Supporting The Noise were genre game-changers Rosa Pistola, Riobamba, and DJ Lobo.

photo credits: Krista Schlueter, Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Sound Content Pool