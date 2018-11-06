Renowned Photographer Jay Maisel Gets Doc “Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me”

It was one of the most iconic buildings in New York history and only a handful of people had ever been inside it…Until now. Discover the Man, Behind the building. — Jay Myself: Photography, The Bank and Me. A film by Stephen Wilkes. Official Selection of DOCNYC.

Jay Myself is a documentary feature about renowned photographer and artist, Jay Maisel, who, in February 2015 after 48 years, begrudgingly sold his home; the 35,000 square-foot, 100-year-old landmark building in Manhattan known simply as “The Bank.” The film documents Jay’s monumental move through the eyes of filmmaker and Jay’s protege, noted artist and photographer Stephen Wilkes. It is through this intimate lens that the viewer is taken on a remarkable journey through Jay’s life as an artist, mentor and man; a man grappling with time, life, change, and the end of an era in New York City.

To see the world premiere of Jay Myself on November 11th & 13th 2018 visit: http://www.docnyc.net/film/jay-myself/