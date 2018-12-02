Robyn and Björn Borg Join Forces For An Exclusive Capsule Collection

For spring 2019 Björn Borg will partner with Swedish pop star and fashion icon Robyn. The collaboration – called RBN – includes an exclusive capsule collection developed by Robyn together with her friend and renowned stylist Naomi Itkes and Björn Borg’s design team.

Robyn and Naomi’s shared perspective on growing up in Sweden was the basis for the collection. It is modern and non-gender specific; a mix of sportswear, streetwear and fashionable workwear. It is inspired by some of Robyn’s favourite garments and some of the pieces in Björn Borg’s archive dating back to the 80’s.

The graphic design and logo play a central part and were created by designer and co-collaborator Anders Haal.

“RBN reflects my love for street style and how it’s signalled in youth culture. I thought it would be cool to make gear that I can wear both running

and clubbing.” says Robyn.

We haven’t received much as far as imagery goes, but the RBN collection collection will be launching in February 2019.