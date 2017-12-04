Sequin Fashion to Dazzle at All Your Holiday Parties

‘Tis the season for holiday parties, and you know what that means: holiday dress shopping! So whether you’re headed to your BFF’s holiday soirée or an office fiesta, you’re going to need a party dress that will be sure to turn heads and make a statement. With your packed social calendar, to make your shopping a little easier, we narrowed down some of our favorite sparkle styles to ensure you dazzle this holiday season.

Reversible Stripe Sequin Shift Dress by Eliza J

Deck the hall’s with black and white sequins! This stunning ensemble turns to gold and pewter when brushed in the opposite direction, bringing a whole new level of contrast on this striped shift dress.





Metallic Kimono Top by Express

This top shines thanks to glittery fabric and flowy kimono sleeves. Pair with dark denim or leather pants for a casually cool Holiday look look that sizzles.





Premium Bird Sequin Pencil Skirt by Miss Selfridge

Get the holiday rocking with this bold sequin pencil skirt in dark green with sequin bird detail. A delightful statement piece to add to your wardrobe that you’ll enjoy for many more soiree’s to come.





Wifey Booties by Steve Madden

Go fierce and flashy strutting with confidence this holiday season in these fabulous booties. Featuring a sharp stilettoed silhouette and sparkling rhinestone-covered surfaces that will give your look that extra little sparkle at your seasonal gatherings.





Slash Neck Sequin Mini Dress by Top Shop

Look dazzling at all your Christmas fiestas this year in this Top Shops mini dress. You’ll love the fun-n-flirty pink sequins and slash neck, perfect for transitioning seasons. Make it an extra glam look with metallic heels and an oversized clutch.