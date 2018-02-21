Shop the 2018 NY FW Spring/Summer Trend: Ice Cream Colors

Ice cream pastel hues were all the hype on NY Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks. But, you don’t have to wait until then to wear them. Here are some delightful pastel pieces to wear through winter, and keep you looking on-trend.

Divine Cashmere Top by Bella Freud

In a lovely pale yellow, this cashmere jumper with sparkle ‘Divine’ and ‘Love’ detail on sleeve is a wonderful wardrobe addition to wear on cool nights.





The Prima’ Cigarette Leg Skinny Jeans by AG

Crafted from an ultra-soft cotton blend, these Sulfur Ocean Mist skinny jeans offer the perfect hint of stretch to give you the most flattering silhouette and comfort.





Stilla Asymmetric Drape Dress by BARDOT

Every move you make will enchant in this delicate hued mini dress cascades down to one side.





X Revolve Mona Pant by House of Harlow 1960

Bohemian chic wide leg pants in pale pink offer a sophisticated look with a stunning silhouette. Pair with a top and a leather jacket for a totally rockin look.





Embroidered Top w/Fringing by Zara

Not only is the pastel minty green color totally in style, the asymmetric hem with long fringing makes this a top you’ll enjoy for years to come.



