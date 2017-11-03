Shop the HM x Erdem Collab Before It Sells Out

Designer Erdem Moralioğlu from The London-based fashion brand Erdem is known for a collection of apparel and accessories with elegant touches of lace, textured fabrics, and an overall celestial vibe. And, with price tags that reach in the thousands, their new and highly affordable collaboration with H&M will not disappoint fans.

Erdem’s high-fashion aesthetic translates into what might be H&M’s most wearable designer collaboration yet- filled with romantic floral prints galore, wool-blended skirts and silk flowy wide-leg pants.

In addition to several stunning dresses, you’ll find silk and lace blouses, a pajama double-breasted blazer and some really gorgeous outerwear. Also included are few more everyday pieces like floral-printed T-shirts and logo sweatshirts

Overall, it offers a wide appeal to stylish consumers. Whether you’re a twenty-somthing or a women in her 70’s, you will look and feel fabulous in this apparel.

You can now shop the collection online until it sells out. Time is limited, shop the full collection H&M