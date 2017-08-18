Simply Stunning Silhouettes by Stelen

This season, have fun with your work wardrobe and swap out boring button-ups and plain trousers for whimsical silhouettes inspired by the best in Scandinavian style. Stelen, the Need Supply Co. in-house line offers wearable yet progressive pieces in a neutral color palette that exudes the essence of Swedish and Danish fashion.

Shop their collection of well-tailored trousers, transitional outerwear, and statement-style shirts that transcend seasonally and look stunning for years to come.

Siya Dress

Radiate your casually chic self in the Siya Dress with hypnotic flowy long sleeves and tiered flounces at the cuff, perfect to pair with your brown and tan Fall boots.

Velvet Wide Pants

Both cozy and flattering on any figure, you’ll find yourself wanting to wear their velvet flared pants in and out of the office. Wonderfully simple and finely designed to give you a sophisticated edge.

Mandela Jumpsuit

Retire that little black dress because you’ll be turning heads in this gorgeous jumpsuit made from a delightful sateen material. The casual fit and relaxed wide leg offers sheer comfort. On hotter days you can wear it over a short-sleeve tee or tank, or throw your favorite cable-knit sweater on over it to stay warm from the cold.

Valley Top in Yellow

Ideal for those long days that go straight from the office to entertaining clients around the city, you’ll look polished as ever in this lovely cropped wrap-top with an elegant long tie fastening. Not only is the color eye-catching, the long puff sleeves and detail at the elbows and cuffs will have compliments pouring in.

