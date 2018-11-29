Six Snow Boots You Actually Need

Snow boots are like the footwear equivalent to puffer jackets; they’re bulky, shapeless, and quite unflattering. That’s not to say that they don’t have a few perks. They do a good job at insulation and keeping our feet warm from the frigid cold temperatures and snow. And, we have great news- there are plenty of boots that can withstand the weather that aren’t completely ugly.

We perused all our favorite stores, and online shopping destinations to round up the best pairs of waterproof boots that can withstand any snow and slush to help you survive this winter in style.

Leather & Faux-Fur Cuff Lace Up Booties by Marc Fisher

Perfect for any snow bunnies that insists of wearing heels you’ll love the look of these stylish boots by Marc Fisher. You’ll also be fond of the rubber sole and faux fur tongue and cuff to give your feet optimal warmth and comfort.





Suede Snow Boots by Other Stories

These Swedish-made snow shoes are crafted in a delightful muted leather and a criss-cross contrast lacing to ensure you look your best while battling the snow. And, they’re so comfy and cozy, you’ll find yourself wanting to wear around the house when kicking back and relaxing.





Waterproof Rain Bootie by Bernardo Winnie

Not only is this bootie fantastic for the winter season, but any girl that loves to explore, hike, travel or go camping will enjoy these. They can be worn year round for all your outdoorsy and urban adventures.





Shellista III Tall Winter Boots by Northface

Not only do these 17-inch tall boots go with practically any outfit, they’re crafted in a suede waterproof material. Which means, you and your shoes are protected from any wet or snowy conditions you might end in.





Foley Boots by Trenton

Despite a clunky silhouette from Trenton’s Foley boots, the clean white color makes this pair feel utterly chic. Plus, it’s a nice way to break up an all the black and navy hues in your shoe collection!





Jimmy Citylite Boots by Native Shoes

One of their top sellers, these boots were revamped to deal with even the harshest of weather conditions. Featuring a brand new ultra-lightweight rubber outsole that provides an enhanced grip and durability on any slick city streets and a cozy microfleece and EVA to ensure your tootsies remain warm and dry for all day comfort.



