Snug Life – “It” Knits to keep cozy in the Cold

With the brisk winter chill there’s no better time to live that snug life. We’re talking chunky cable knits, fine layering pieces and throw on cardigans in oversized and figure flattering silhouettes that are uber cozy. New season essentials guaranteed to keep you looking stylish while battling the winter season. For work, play, lounging and everything in between check out some of our favorite it knits below.

Knit Doesn’t Matter Star Sweater Dress by Nasty Gal

Features an oversized silhouette and contrast eyelash knit and star detailing. Perfect for throwing on over your favorite pair of leggings.

Natural Leopard Print Cardigan by Top Shop

A wild design in leopard print that gives your style a bit of edge. An excellent piece for dressing up or down.

Whittier Ribbed Pullover by Anthropologie

Fashion-forward active wear with a flattering silhouette it’s made using advanced quick-drying, sweat-wicking technology, so it’s ideal for errands, the gym or vacation.

Long Striped Sweater Dress by Zara

So fuzzy you’ll want to live in this long striped sweater dress. Not only comfy, we love the high-style silhouette throughout the shoulders.

Tabrina Aztec Hooded Cardigan by Almost Famous

A delightful, eye catching pattern, that also makes a wonderful layering piece. Complete the look with skinny jeans and a pair of booties