SSENSE Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% Off Couture Designers

Ever dreamed of owning a pair of Alexander McQueen shoes but can’t dole out the $600+ for them? Or, how about a Mackage winter jacket? Staying warm and stylish only costs a mere $1,000.

No thanks. I’ll stick to freezing my a** off in a pair of worn in sneakers and five layers worth of hoodies.

For guys on a budget but also takes pride in looking sharp, now’s the time to crack open those wallets. Montreal’s best two-story boutique SSENSE kicked off their Black Friday sale and we gotta admit, up to 50% off of today’s hottest designers, well… that makes sense.

Accessories and clothing from top-tiered couture labels to more reasonably priced urban street-wear brands, their collection of on-sale items are in-season and half the price

Shop their full sale here