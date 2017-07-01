Summer Essentials: The Perfect Beach Bags

Every season has a must-have accessory. For summer, it is undoubtedly the beach bag. Throw it in the back seat, back of your bike or over your shoulder. Beach bags should be versatile, rugged and it couldn’t hurt if it had a lil’ style.
Beach Bags For Women
Zigzag Canvas Beach Bag
M Missoni
Be bold at the beach with the M Missoni Zigzag Canvas Beach Bag. The tote is composed of cotton canvas in a bold geometric design with a spacious top opening with top zip closure. The dual wrapped carrying handles are adorned with colorful striped hardware.
Measures 12″W x 12-1/2″H x 11-1/2″D
‘Ibiza’ Woven Tote with Tassel Charms
MAR Y SOL
Handmade in Madagascar using sustainable materials and brightened up by cascading raffia tassel charms in bold colors, a pattern-woven tote showcases traditional style while serving as an indispensable companion for the beach or market. The sale of Mar y Sol products enables families to gain economic independence, preserves traditional craft and promotes environmental conservation.
Measures 13 ½”W – 17″W x 13″H x 9″D
Nylon Foldable Packable Tote
Giani Bernini
Sleek and totally packable, Giani Bernini’s spacious foldable nylon tote is a stylish go-to for daytime escapades and travel-ready adventures.
Measures 15-1/2″W x 11-3/4″H x 5-5/8″D
‘Tortosa Resort’ Canvas Tote
John Robshaw
Oversized, circular carry handles top a roomy canvas tote styled in a vibrant diamond pattern and trimmed with lush pompoms for a bit of swing.
Measures 25″W x 16 ½”H x 10″D
Beach Bags For Men
Men’s Backwash Backpack
Quiksilver
Go from the beach to campus in a snap with the versatile Quiksilver Backwash backpack! This durable polyester backpack has a roomy main compartment for your daily essentials that includes a removable roll top wet/dry bag
Measures 19.5″H x 16.2″W x 3.6″D
Men’s Canvas Beach Bag
Vilebrequin
Tailor-made for the beach (but equally cool for your daily commute) this sturdy canvas tote from Vilebrequin is sized just right for all your necessities.
Measures 8″W x 13″H