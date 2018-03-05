Susan Alexandra Accessories to Brighten Your Day

Colorful and quirky meets romantic and whimsical with the NY-based designer Susan Alexandra. Founded in 2014 she’s best known for her vibrant, hand painted bracelets and cuffs.

Her style is lush, romantic, whimsical, humorous and informed by sharp juxtapositions. Best known for her colorful hand painted bracelets and cuffs, Susan Alexandra fuses bronze, vintage baubles and findings and hand sculpted clay beads. Susan’s influence’s range from Frida Kahlo’s lace gowns, Oilily patterns from the 90’s, heartbreak, empathy, bodega signs, watermelon candies and hip-hop. She is dedicated to creating a loving, supportive community in NYC and organizes gatherings to nurture and connect women. She is a Scorpio, which is important.

More recently, her delightfully stylish line of beaded handbags and wallets has been stealing the spotlight. Unstuffy and fashionable they’re reminiscent of happy things like friendship bracelets, bouquets of flowers, and fresh fruit.

They’re far from the norm and an unstuffy option, each handcrafted with gorgeous, eye-catching beads designed to make you smile and brighten your day.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. Have a sense of humor. Wear something that makes you smile.”

– Susan Alexandra

