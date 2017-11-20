Take a Stroll through London’s Goodhood Store

The UK is known for being an exceptional fashion hub. From preppy and urban to rock-n-roll and sophisticated there’s countless designers to enjoy. Luckily, the Goodhood store in London retails over 200 fabulous brands across menswear, womenswear, lifestyle and cosmetics. They’ve redefined the idea of luxury living by creating an experience influenced by the flow of culture rather the trends of the industry.

We’ve selected a few incredible unique pieces to refresh your closet this season from their best of a worldwide curated selection of goods.

NEUL x Goodhood Leopard-Print Strap Dress

As part of a collaboration to celebrate their 10th anniversary, this cool leopard-print dress was co-designed by the South Korean women’s brand Neul. As part of their limited-edition collection, it features a delightful straight-fit silhouette with adjustable shoulder straps and back zip. Complete the look with a leather jacket, boots, or you can ever rock this with your fav pair of sneakers.





Neighborhood Long Sleeve Bar Shirt

A long sleeve that’s perfect for the season. The thick black and white striped design is effortlessly cool and eye-catching. Whether it’s a piece to layer when it’s extra chilly or sported under a jacket, you’ll find this shirt becomes one of your favorite day-to-day staples you can enjoy for years to come.





Stand Alone Wide Jacquard Velvet Trouser

Once you feel how buttery soft these velvet trouser pants are you’ll never want to take them off. The wide-leg and baggy silhouette are highly in style, and they’re a great match to a variety of cardigans and sweaters. They also feature to side pockets, to keep your keys and wallet close for when you need them.





Stussy Velour Pants

Don’t get caught in the cold this winter season! Your legs will remain nice and toasty when the temperatures drop wearing these cozy velour pants. Throw out your old worn-in sweats and refresh your closet with these utterly comfortable pants. Running errands, relaxing on the couch, watching the game or going to the gym will never be the same again.





Norse Projects Sassa Hairy Wool Jacket

A highly popular look this season, these oversized wool jackets are on-trend and will elevate any cold-weather outfit. Whether you’re battling the snow, sleet or heavy winds this coat will surely bring in the compliments. Complete this outfit with all your winter accessories from scarves and gloves to hats or earmuffs.





