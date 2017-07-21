Take A Stroll Through New York City’s Dover Street Market

There’s an abundance of shopping opportunities in New York. Everywhere you look there’s something, and someplace new to discover. The city is filled with large-scale retailers, iconic department stores, designer flagships, and hip indie boutiques. It can be as overwhelming for a native as it is for a visitor.

Situated near Midtown’s Herald Square lies the ultimate shopping experience that’ll wow even the most cultured in fashion. The Dover Street Market offers a well curated selection of high-end and avant-garde merchants situated amongst gorgeous vignettes of art installations and progressive displays.

Not only is the clothing selection stellar, shop exclusive private label collections like Converse high tops for Comme Des Garçons Play Wear and Gucci x DSM. You’ll also find one of a kind items like rainbow platforms and furry handbags sprinkled around. It’s truly a feast for the eyes.

While exploring the store, you’ll also encounter an assortment of cool and eccentric urban and labels that offer more affordable options to their couture confidants that’re still utterly stylish. It’s the perfect blend of streetwear, luxury and fine art.

Loewe Elephant Bag

Brain Dead

Proper Gang

Ignored Prayers

All American Burger

C-N-Y

Dover Street Market

160 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10016