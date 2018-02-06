Take Game Night to the Next Level with “Sculptapalooza”

This hilarious, hands-on new party game Sculptapalooza from Educational Insights gets teams thinking fast as they speed sculpt their way through challenges for laugh-out-loud fun!

Sculptapalooza uses Playfoam to create sculptures your team can guess – from the Loch Ness Monster to lederhosen – every challenge card requires seriously silly creativity to win.

Two teams take turns drawing cards and using squishy, squashy Playfoam to sculpt what they see. But hold on tight! You might have to sculpt with your eyes closed, use your sculpture as a charades prop, or tag team with another player. Guess what your team sculpted before time runs out to score a point. The first team to earn 20 points wins the game!

Product Features + Benefits:

Develops quick-thinking creativity

Promotes artistic expression

Encourages teamwork

Fast-paced, hands-on, party game for laugh-out-loud family fun

Race against the clock to complete sculpting challenges

Includes Playfoam, 1 sculpting mat, 210 cards, score card, die, and timer

The team with the most completed challenges wins

Age range: 10 years+

MSRP: $19.99

Available online: www.Amazon.com