Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & Kylie Jenner Get into Christmas Spirit at Madame Tussauds

Whether they’ve been naughty or nice, the Queens of Christmas – Taylor, Ariana and Kylie – are serving festive fun at Madame Tussauds San Francisco, Hollywood and Las Vegas! Spread the joy this holiday season! Donate an unwrapped new toy to the Toys for Tots donation boxes at any of the three West Coast attractions and one child (under 13) goes free for each toy donated!

SAN FRANCISCO MERRY SWIFTMAS

Strike a pose with 2017’s #1 Artist

Taylor Swift’s Reputation is this year’s top selling album and she loves Christmas almost as much as her cats, Meredith and Olivia. Madame Tussauds San Francisco will celebrate SWIFTMAS in style with their latest figure donning a fun cat graphic hoodie. Come pose, “play DJ” and celebrate SWIFTMAS in style this season!

HOLIDAYS IN HOLLYWOOD

Create your own Kardashian/Jenner Khristmas Card

Nibble on sweet samples of Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares and dive into the holiday spirit with your favorite stars. Strike a pose with a festively fierce Kylie Jenner for the ultimate seasonal snap or selfie. Better yet, bring your family and friends and recreate the iconic Kardashian/Jenner festive family photo – perfect for your own creative Christmas cards! Can you keep up with this famous fam?

Madame Tussauds will offer a special pop-up store for Christmas in Hollywood with ornaments featuring everyone’s fav characters, iconic Hollywood souvenir ornaments, or personalized styles that will be cherished keepsakes forever.

A GRANDE CHRISTMAS IN LAS VEGAS

Test your vocals under the mistletoe with the Princess of Christmas Ariana Grande

She’ll be here all night, she’ll be here all day… get ready to flex your four octaves for Ariana Grande! Calling all Arianators, the Princess of Pop is taking up wax residency in Las Vegas. For a limited time only, you can put your vocal range, and high pony skills, to the test rocking from side-to-side next to Ariana Grande. We’re SO into it!

High ponytail? Check. Cat eye makeup? Check. Something sparkly, something new, crop top and a platform shoe? Check. Ari (that’s what we call her) is ready to rock in the attraction’s very own Club Tussauds room.

POLAR EXPRESS 4-D – HOLLYWOOD AND LAS VEGAS

Christmas Classic Reimagined in 4-D

All aboard! The Polar Express 4-D Experience is a 15-minute 4-D version of the classic heartwarming film, brought to life with outstanding 4-D effects both on-screen and in-theater that let you experience the magic of Christmas! Visitors to Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Las Vegas can take part in all of the 4-D action within the experience as part of the standard ticket price. If you believe, just climb aboard

Ticket prices start at $15.99 and all tickets include the holiday experiences mentioned above! Tickets are available for purchase online or at the box office.