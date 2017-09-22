Terez Leggings Are Bold Fashion Statements For Your Lower Half

You’ve worn leggings to the gym and out running errands- for many, they’re the essential go-to in a casual wardrobe. Now, the NYC fashion brand Terez has given us new reasons to toss out our worn-in hosiery and refresh our closet with some of their radiant patterns.

From glittery skulls and stars to vibrant patterns in camo, floral and plaid we guarantee there’s a pair that will rep your style and have your lower half looking fabulous no matter where you’re off to.

Paint The Town Tall Band Leggings

You don’t have to be artist to rock these incredibly cool leggings. Made in a dark faux denim that contours to your body and high waistband, you’ll love how utterly comfy they feel. And, with fun paint splatters allover, they’re sure to stimulate your artistic side every time you put them on.





Dip Dye Plaid Leggings

A delightful twist on the tartan print, the ombre coloring of the Dip Dye Plaid Leggings are utterly fabulous and in-style. Made with lightweight and durable fabrics, you’ll be pleasantly surprised that their flattering fit won’t stretch out. Enjoy them season to season for years to come.





Crystal Lips Tall Band Leggings

Get your glam and glimmer on! The uber cool Crystal Lips leggings are decorated in an eye-catching design of kiss marks, lighting bolts and stars made from faux crystals. Day or night, wear them with a pair of booties, oversized top and a few sparkly bangle bracelets to really create a look that shines.





Heathered Gray Stars Leggings

Perfect for the active girl on the go, these leggings will have you starry-eyed. Try them with a bold colored over-sized top to really turn heads, or keep it more subtle in black. Made in a stretchy form fitting fabric that’s also comfortable, you’ll be smiling bright every time you put them on.

Shop all of Terez’s colorful apparel at here.