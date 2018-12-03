The Cher Show Goes to Broadway

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let’s do this, bitches!

The Cher Show opens Monday, December 3rd at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre, 250 West 52nd Street, New York, NY.